Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

BCOV stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 120,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1,124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 225,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

