StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

First Capital stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

