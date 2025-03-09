Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

