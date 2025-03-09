Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

ARE stock opened at C$17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

