Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

W stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,163.50. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,228 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,818. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

