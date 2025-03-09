Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,025,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 123,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 1,124,185 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

