Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.40 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

