Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.2 %

NTR stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.12%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

