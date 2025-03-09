JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $65,932,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

