Morgan Stanley Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $19.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:NVST opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,223,000 after buying an additional 2,882,844 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $43,262,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $40,037,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $38,052,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,559,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

