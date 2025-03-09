Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires $72,481.50 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti bought 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,183,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,421,286.50. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tidewater Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE TDW opened at $43.20 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

