Lennox International’s (LII) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $750.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.62.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $607.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $445.63 and a 12 month high of $682.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennox International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

