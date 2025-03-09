Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,809 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,909,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,472 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 861,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153,148 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,364.79. This trade represents a 6.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,635 shares of company stock worth $632,860. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

