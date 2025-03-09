BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BGSF Stock Down 0.7 %

BGSF stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BGSF has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Get BGSF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BGSF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in BGSF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.