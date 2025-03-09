Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO opened at $62.16 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.