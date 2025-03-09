Insider Buying: Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) CFO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZD. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

