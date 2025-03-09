Brendan O’Dea Buys 111,554 Shares of Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Dea acquired 111,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$81,434.42 ($51,216.62).

Pengana Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

Pengana Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pengana Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pengana Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.