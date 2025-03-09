Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,589 shares in the company, valued at $24,874,439.04. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

