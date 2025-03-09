Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) CFO Jordan Neeser Purchases 20,000 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) CFO Jordan Neeser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of IE opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $698.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 33.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 62.9% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 259,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100,265 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 165,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
