Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $461,789.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,033,127.10. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $331.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.00 and a 1-year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

