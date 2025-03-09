Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $461.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.87 and its 200-day moving average is $543.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.50 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

