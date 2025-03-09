Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $130.31 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,949,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,312,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
