Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $130.31 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,949,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.