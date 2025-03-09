Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

