7,657 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:KTB opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
