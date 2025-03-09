Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Vontier Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

