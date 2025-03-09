Aigen Investment Management LP Has $349,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

