The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

DSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$144.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.45. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$120.22 and a 1-year high of C$177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total transaction of C$902,616.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

