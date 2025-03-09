Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,373 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,589,000 after buying an additional 673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 253,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 217,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

