Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
