42,025 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,031,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787,154 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $5,773,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,412,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -866,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -1,700,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

