Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $271,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

