First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FCF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

