Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $115.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

