Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

