Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,732 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

MMSI opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

