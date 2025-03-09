Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,388 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Parsons Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

