Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $280,000 in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

