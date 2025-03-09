Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,824,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after buying an additional 365,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,589,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

