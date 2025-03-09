MoneyLion’s (ML) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a market cap of $974.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.95 and a beta of 3.04. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $540,283.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,440.29. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,614,833.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,679.90. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,403 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,538. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

