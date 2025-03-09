Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 5,569 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.