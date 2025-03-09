Janet Giesselman Buys 6,000 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AFN opened at C$36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$31.60 and a 1 year high of C$64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.40.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

