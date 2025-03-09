Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Sells $247,900.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RYI opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $764.90 million, a PE ratio of -92.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is -288.46%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryerson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 164.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 715,990 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.