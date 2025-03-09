Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

