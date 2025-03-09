First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 25,723 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $92.71.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.