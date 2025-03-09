First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 25,723 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $92.71.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

