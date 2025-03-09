Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $119,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

BLDR opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.45 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

