Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $107,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.