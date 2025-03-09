Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $83.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

