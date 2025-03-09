Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $114.07 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $114,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $232.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.15.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

