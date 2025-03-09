Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,197 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $109,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $210,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $398.73 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

