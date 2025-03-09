Keybank National Association OH Acquires 459 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in US Foods were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 70,041 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in US Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.